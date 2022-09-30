LGBTQ+ community, allies speak out after armed protestors crash Memphis drag show

“The safety of our guests and staff members is our primary concern. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the safety of all present, the Museum of Science & History made the decision to cancel all programming Friday evening due to the presence of armed protesters. Closing early involved the cancellation of the two events scheduled for the evening, a laser show in our Planetarium and the Memphis Proud drag show and dance party.

We want to apologize to our guests and the Memphis community for the disruption.”



"It really got to me, because there were families there. They had children there," said Jenna Dunn. “It was an eye-opening experience, really."



Memphis poice said no one was hurt and no arrests were made.



Still, some members of this community argue it never should have happened, and they refuse to be silenced.



“We decided that we wanted to do a march in response," said Dunn.



It’s their way of fighting back together. They’re striving for change, one step at a time.



"Despite all the hate that people give queer people, we have an incredible community that's powerful and loving," said Hyden. "We're here for each other and we shouldn't allow people to scare us out of being who we are."