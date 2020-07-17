Like COVID-19 cases, violent crimes are increasing in Memphis

Homicides are up 30%, on pace to shatter record number in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — In Thursday's Ransom Note: crime and COVID-19.

As if coronavirus isn't bad enough, now the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission says it's behind a spike in violent crime. Major violent crimes are up almost 10% the first six months of this year, a number that was actually trending down before the pandemic started.

One of the biggest spikes is homicides, up 30%, which is putting Memphis on track to beat the worst year on the books in 2016. Gun offenses are up 23%.

It's the same story in other big cities from Denver to New York, and in every city --in most of the cases-- police say the killer and the victim know each other. Experts who track these things blame economic hardship from COVID-19, the stress of dealing with it, the fact more people have more time to spend outdoors. They also point out a lot of inmates were let go from city and county jails because of the pandemic.

But with these kinds of numbers, the notion of defunding the police may have trouble finding traction.

