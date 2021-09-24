Longtime Kroger employee recounts moments shooter shot co-worker, customer

"I was just in the middle of checking somebody else when I heard the gunshots. When I heard the gunshots that’s when I told everybody to run.”

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn — COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A routine run to the store ended in tragedy for so many in Collierville on Thursday afternoon.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane confirmed that 12 victims were injured by a gunman and one person died from injuries. The victim who lost her life has been identified as 70-year-old Olivia King by family. The shooter, police believe committed suicide.

It was horrifying moments for Kroger shoppers and employees.

Wes King says his mother, 70-year-old Olivia King was shopping at the Collierville Kroger when she was shot in the chest, then died. Family says she went to Mass earlier this morning. @LocalMemphis



“He kept on shooting and shooting and shooting,” said Brignetta Dickerson, a Kroger employee. “He shot one of my coworkers in the head and then shot one of the customers in the stomach.”

Dickerson said the man who was shot in the head was still conscious, asking for someone to call his mom.

Dickerson, whose worked at Kroger for nearly 33 years, was helping a customer when the gunfire began.

“I was just in the middle of checking somebody else when I heard the gunshots,” said the employee. “When I heard the gunshots that’s when I told everybody to run.”

She and a group ran for safety toward the back of the store.

Chief Lane says some people hid in freezers and helped other victims.



After over 30 years of law enforcement Lane said he’s never seen anything like this. He also spoke on the resiliency of the town. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/Lmdbafj6HV — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@RebeccaB_TV) September 23, 2021

Dickerson said at one point the shooter left then came back in the store. She quickly acted to save her life.

“When you see a bear you know what they tell you when you see the bear? Play dead. So I played dead.”

The employee also said she never imagined this could happen in the peaceful town of Collierville.

“I’m still a little bit kind of shaky but I’m all right,” said Dickerson. “I got God on my side.”