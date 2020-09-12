Louisiana murder suspect arrested in Memphis

Lamonte Loggins was caught by U.S. Marshals.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Louisiana murder suspect was caught in Memphis Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

According to the USMS, Lamonte Loggins was arrested at a home in the 800 block of Kippley around midnight.

On November 30, Abd Del Ghader Sylla was shot and killed during a robbery at a gas station in Kenner, Louisiana. On December 3, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Loggins.