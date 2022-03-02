Louisiana murder trial delayed for Quinton Tellis, also accused in the murder of Jessica Chambers

The delay means a possible third trial for Chambers’ 2014 murder in Mississippi is still up in the air.

MONROE, La. — A murder trial in Louisiana for the man accused of killing Jessica Chambers in Mississippi has been delayed. And that means a possible third trial for Chambers’ murder is still up in the air.

Quinton Tellis is charged in the 2015 stabbing death of Meing-Chen Hsiao in Monroe, Louisiana.

District Attorney Steve Tew said a defense attorney hired an expert to determine the location of Tellis' phone when Hsiao was killed in order to discredit a piece of evidence.

No date has been set for Tellis' trial in Louisiana.