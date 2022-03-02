x
Crime

Louisiana murder trial delayed for Quinton Tellis, also accused in the murder of Jessica Chambers

The delay means a possible third trial for Chambers’ 2014 murder in Mississippi is still up in the air.
Credit: AP
FILE - Quinton Tellis is seen during the seventh day of the his retrial on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, in Batesville, Miss. The jury could not reach a unanimous decision which resulted in a mistrial.(Brad Vest/The Commercial Appeal via AP)

MONROE, La. — A murder trial in Louisiana for the man accused of killing Jessica Chambers in Mississippi has been delayed. And that means a possible third trial for Chambers’ murder is still up in the air.

Quinton Tellis is charged in the 2015 stabbing death of Meing-Chen Hsiao in Monroe, Louisiana.

District Attorney Steve Tew said a defense attorney hired an expert to determine the location of Tellis' phone when Hsiao was killed in order to discredit a piece of evidence.

No date has been set for Tellis' trial in Louisiana.

Tellis was tried twice in Mississippi in Chambers’ 2014 burning death. Jurors deadlocked during trials in 2017 and 2018. District Attorney John Champion has not said whether he will pursue a third trial.

RELATED: Lisa Lynne Chambers, mother of Jessica Chambers, has died

RELATED: After Second Mistrial, What’s Next For Quinton Tellis & The Jessica Chambers Murder Case?

