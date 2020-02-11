LSU fraternity member arrested after alleged hazing puts pledge on life support

According to hospital staff, the victim was unresponsive and had “pink frothy foam” coming from his mouth and nose, indicating organ failure.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A member of LSU’s Phi Kappa Psi is under arrest after a fraternity pledge was hospitalized due to alleged hazing.

According to an affidavit signed by LSU Police, Terry Pat Reynolds II has been arrested for criminal hazing and failure to seek assistance after a Phi Kappa Psi pledge was put on life support after being hazed in Mid-October.

According to the affidavit, Reynolds had called several fraternity pledges to his off-campus home saying “hope you’re ready to get hammered if you pull up.”

Police say Reynolds then instructed the pledges to finish all the alcohol given to them and wouldn’t let them leave until they had. Witnesses told police that Reynolds kept bringing out more alcohol, saying they hadn’t finished the previous bottles fast enough.

Text messages obtained by police show Reynolds saying that at least 10 pledges were “blackout” and needed rides. Police noted that no 911 calls ever came from the house.

After designated drivers had come to pick up the drunken pledges, one of the pledges (identified only as Victim 1) was taken to the hospital by members of the fraternity.

According to hospital staff, Victim 1 was unresponsive and had “pink frothy foam” coming from his mouth and nose, indicating organ failure. An initial toxicology screening showed he had a .451 blood alcohol level, close to six times the legal limit.

Victim 1 was immediately put on life support and later taken to the ICU for treatment.

Overall, 13 fraternity pledges were listed as victims of hazing. Twelve of misdemeanor hazing and one of felony hazing.

Text messages obtained by police reportedly show Reynolds threatening pledges saying “You boys f*** me, we will F*** YOU,” declaring “open season” and calling them racial slurs.

According to LSU, Reynolds was arrested today, Nov. 2, for his role in the alleged hazing.

“The university has stated on multiple occasions that hazing will not be tolerated and the university acts swiftly when any hazing allegations are brought forth," a statement from the University said. "Now that the LSU Police investigation has led to an arrest, the university’s office of Student Advocacy & Accountability will also conduct an investigation regarding any possible Code of Student Conduct violations.”

