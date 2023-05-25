$50,000 reward offered for suspect information after mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Cordova

The postal worker caught the suspect's car on camera after the incident, and Postal Police are asking the public to help find it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Postal Service Police are looking for a suspect after a USPS mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint in Cordova Thursday afternoon, and are now offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Postal Police said at 2:20 p.m. Thursday, a USPS Rural Letter Carrier assigned to the Cordova Post Office was robbed by an unknown suspect while delivering mail near the 10100 block of Whitcomb Lane.

The suspect brandished a gun during the robbery, Postal Police said.

The carrier was not injured. Postal Inspectors and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and are investigating.

The suspect is described as a Black male, light complexion, approximately 6’1" to 6’2" tall, medium build, weighing 180 to 190 lbs. The man had a light beard and was last seen wearing a light-colored t-shirt and black pants.

A video of suspect’s vehicle leaving the scene was taken by the mail carrier, and you can watch that video below: