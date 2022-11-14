Man accused of driving toward MPD officers while trying to get away in stolen car

Temeico Johnson faces charges for guns and drugs, and three counts of aggravated assault against a first responder.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after Memphis Police said he drove toward officers while trying to get away in a stolen car.

According to the police affidavit, MPD officers responding to a complaint call about 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, spotted a stolen 2019 black Hyundai Tuscon in the 100 block of Bickford Avenue, not far from N 2nd St. and Chelsea Avenue. Investigators said as officers approached the vehicle, the driver – identified as Temeico Johnson, 21 – hit the gas and “intentionally drove the stolen vehicle in the direction of officers” as he tried to get away.

According to the affidavit, as officers were arresting Johnson, they found a loaded 9MM in his lap and a loaded AK-47 in the passenger seat. Investigators said they also found a large plastic bag with individual baggies of marijuana inside.

According to the affidavit, Johnson admitted to knowing the car was stolen when he was questioned.