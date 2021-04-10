Man accused of killing Rhodes College student has long criminal history, records show

Rainess Holmes is on probation for aggravated burglary and property theft and is now on the TBI's Most Wanted list.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE: As of 4:42pm Monday afternoon, Rainess Holmes has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's Most Wanted List.

🚨Most Wanted Alert! A 36 y/o Memphis man has been added to the TBI Most Wanted list.



Rainess Leroy Holmes III is wanted for First Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Especially Aggravated Burglary and other charges.



Call Memphis PD at 901-545-2677 with info. — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 4, 2021

------------------------------------------------------

A check of court records found the person Memphis Police said murdered Rhodes College student Andrew "Drew" Rainer has a criminal history.

Rainess Holmes is on probation for aggravated burglary and property theft, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

According to court records, Holmes was convicted of stealing from University of Memphis students living near campus in 2018. He was convicted of two aggravated burglary charges and two property theft charges. Holmes probation is scheduled to end in August 2022.

According to court records, in April 2018, Holmes broke into a house on Midland Street. According to the victim, he and his roommates were sleeping when someone broke in during the night stole two guitars, two amps and an Apple MacBook and keys to a truck. The truck was also stolen. The next day, police said Holmes tried to sell the equipment to a pawn shop.

Later that month, there was another burglary. According to a police report, Holmes broke into an apartment near the University of Memphis on Patterson Street. The report said Holmes broke into an apartment while people were sleeping, stole a TV, laptop, checkbook, and keys to a $21,000 Mustang, which was also stolen.

In both 2018 crimes, the cars that were stolen were found a block or so over from where Holmes lived at the time. A search of his home found some of the stolen items. Also, police were able to identify him as a suspect from his fingerprint that was given at the pawn shop where Holmes tried to sell items.

Holmes arrest record goes back to 2005, when he was 20 years old. Since then, he has been in and out of the legal system. Most of his arrests are property thefts, auto thefts and home burglaries.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, Holmes was released from the Shelby County Correctional Facility in May 2020. A TDOC spokesperson said Holmes was reporting regularly to his probation officer. His last in person meeting was last month.

Yet again, gun violence rears its ugly head in our community. My heart goes out to the friends and family of the Rhodes college student who was murdered and to his friend who was shot. Praying for the safety of everyone as these are dangerous times. — JB Smiley, Jr., Esq. (@jbsmileyjr) October 4, 2021

On Monday, TDOC released a timeline for periods Holmes has been sentenced and was in state custody: