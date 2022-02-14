Man accused of running over his ex-girlfriend with his car in Cordova to make first court appearance

According to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, Lemuel Taylor, 38, faces charges of criminal attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The man accused of running over his ex-girlfriend with his car in Cordova on Monday was arrested Tuesday and is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

Sheriff's Office deputies said 38-year-old Lemuel Taylor, who also goes by Lemuel King, turned himself in to authorities Tuesday morning.

Taylor is charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.

At the scene Monday, deputies said the woman was seriously injured. She was originally taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

According to the victim, the altercation started as an argument inside of Taylor's vehicle. She said that after exiting the car, Taylor ran her over twice because he did not want her to leave.

The affidavit states that the victim suffered from a broken clavicle, multiple fractures to the back, neck, and hip, internal bleeding, and a punctured lung.

After injuries were assessed, the victim was transported by helicopter to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN, where she now remains in critical condition, receiving additional treatment.

Taylor remains in custody.

Suspect Lemuel Taylor has turned himself into our SCSO fugitive team and is now in custody. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) February 15, 2022