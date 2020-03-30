Man accused of spraying business with substance labeled COVID-19, terrorism task force investigating

According to police, the suspect told the employees of the business, as well as customers in the area, that '"they were now infected with COVID-19."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say a man threatened a local Jacksonville business with something he called COVID-19 on Sunday.

Witnesses told police the suspect approached the business with a container labeled COVID-19 and sprayed the unknown substance on and around the entrance doors.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the suspect told employees and customers "they were now infected with COVID-19."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 50-year-old David Randolph White. He was arrested under the charge of "manufacture, possession, sale, delivery, display, use, or attempted or threatened use of a weapon of mass destruction or hoax weapon of mass destruction."

The sheriff's office said the business took proper precautionary measures, cleaning and sanitizing the affected areas of the building.