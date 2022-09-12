Man arraigned on charges of making threats to Memphis community on social media

Reginald Williams is charged with the commission of act of terrorism, civil rights intimidation, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with posting threats to the Memphis community on social media was arraigned Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

The next court hearing - a bond hearing - is set for Sept. 19 for Reginald Williams, 18.

According to police, Williams made the threats in a video with another man, which was posted to social media following the violent shooting spree Wednesday, Sept. 7, through the Mid-South.

According to the police affidavit, MPD received numerous calls about the video from people concerned there could be another shooting spree. Memphis Police posted screenshots from the video to social media, asking for the public's help to identify the men. The affidavit said MPD received more than 40 tips that helped them to identify Williams.

The affidavit quotes Williams in the video he posted as saying, "I'm fixing to go on ahead and go Zeek Mode on nothing but white people. I catch any white h** on the sidewalk you going to get popped tonight. He already shot a white old man. I'm fixing to shoot a white old lady s***... while her grandkids in the car."

Investigators said Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, MPD Multi-Gang Unit officer, Officers from MPD’s Office of Homeland Security, and the Memphis FBI Office identified Williams. According to the affidavit, they contacted Williams' father, who brought his son in for questioning.

According to the affidavit, Williams admitted to making the video, which he claimed was in response to a comment by a "white lady" that made him angry on a Facebook video he make about Ezekiel Kelly. Kelly is charged in the shooting spree across Memphis Wednesday, Sept. 7 that left at least three dead and three injured.

According to the affidavit, Williams told investigators he had a gun in the car at the time he made the threatening video, but didn't intend to actually kill anybody. The affidavit said Williams also said he came up with the term "Zeek Mode" which he said meant to randomly kill people.

According to the affidavit, Williams also admitted to being an active gang member since he was 13 or 14-years-old.

Williams is charged with the commission of act of terrorism, civil rights intimidation, disorderly conduct, and harassment. MPD said Williams has five prior arrests.

Memphis Police did not reveal any information about the second man from the video, or if he was identified and arrested.

Remember, people can report threats to the community through Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You can also submit a tip online.