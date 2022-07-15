Second man arrested in 2018 Dyer County murder after being found in Missouri

Deshawn Gorman and Demauzay Jackson were secretly indicted last month on first-degree murder charges in the April 2018 death of Daronte V. Herbert.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second man indicted in an April 2018 murder in Dyer County has been captured in Missouri.

Deshawn Gorman, 25, was arrested Thursday afternoon, July 14, 222, in Kansas City, Missouri, by U.S. Marshals’ Midwest Violent Fugitive Task Force. They said Gorman had a gun on him at the time. He is being extradited to Dyer County.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office said in June 2022, after a years-long murder investigation, Gorman and another man – Demauzay Jackson – were indicted (in a secret indictment by a Dyer County Grand Jury) on charges of first-degree murder in the death of Daronte V. Herbert.

Herbert had been found shot and killed in the road along Slaughter Pen Road in Dyer County on April 19, 2018.

Jackson was arrested the same day the indictment was handed down – June 13, 2022 - and he is in the Dyer County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.