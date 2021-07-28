Man arrested after being caught stealing TV's from a train

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars and the search is on for several others who police say were seen stealing TV's from a train.
According to an affidavit, Memphis police received a call to 798 Porter Street around 4 p.m. on Monday, July 26.
Officer saw several men loading televisions into a pickup truck and white SUV. The suspects ran from the scene when they saw officers.
After a brief foot chase, Vincent Brown, 21, was caught.
Investigators said several TV's were found stacked in the tree line that had been taken from a boxcar. The Samsung TV's were new, still in their boxes.
40 TV's with an approximate value of $50,000 were recovered from outside the boxcar.
A CSX railroad agent verified that Brown was not a railroad employee and did not have permission to be in the boxcars or remove any property.
Vincent Brown is charged with burglary, theft of property and evading arrest.
This is an ongoing investigation.