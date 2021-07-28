Man arrested after being caught stealing TV's from a train

TV's with an approximate value of $50,000 were recovered from train heist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars and the search is on for several others who police say were seen stealing TV's from a train.

According to an affidavit, Memphis police received a call to 798 Porter Street around 4 p.m. on Monday, July 26.

Officer saw several men loading televisions into a pickup truck and white SUV. The suspects ran from the scene when they saw officers.

After a brief foot chase, Vincent Brown, 21, was caught.

Investigators said several TV's were found stacked in the tree line that had been taken from a boxcar. The Samsung TV's were new, still in their boxes.

40 TV's with an approximate value of $50,000 were recovered from outside the boxcar.

A CSX railroad agent verified that Brown was not a railroad employee and did not have permission to be in the boxcars or remove any property.

Vincent Brown is charged with burglary, theft of property and evading arrest.