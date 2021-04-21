Man arrested after loaded AR-15 found in car on University of Memphis campus

Incident happened in parking lot at Southern and Houston.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after a loaded assault rifle was found in his car on the University of Memphis campus.

According to an affidavit, Memphis police officers responded to an armed party call Tuesday in a parking lot at Southern and Houston at the University of Memphis.

At that location, officers found Michael Bowser, 20, who was trespassing. He also had an outstanding warrant for robbery.

When officers searched Bowser's vehicle, they found a loaded AR-15 with a round in the chamber.