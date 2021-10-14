Man arrested after setting girlfriend on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after reportedly setting his girlfriend on fire.
According to an affidavit, the victim told investigators that she and her boyfriend, Kenneth Upshaw, 38, got into an argument on Saturday, Oct. 9, after she told him that she didn't want to date him anymore. The victim said that Upshaw told her, "if he could not be with her, then no one would." She said that he then splashed her with gas and threw a lit cigarette on her.
The victim said she didn't remember how the fire was put out, but, she ran to her car, then drove to her friend's house.
The next day she went to Regional One Hospital with second degree burns to her face, neck, chest and arms and was listed in critical condition. She was upgraded to stable condition.
Upshaw is charged with attempted second degree murder.