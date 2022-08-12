Man arrested after stealing from same home multiple times, police said

Antique mirrors, two AR-15s, a Kay brand guitar and various pieces of jewelry were taken allegedly by the same man in a span of 5 days.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — One man was positively identified as the person that burglarized the same East Memphis house three times in May, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

On or about May 4, a man reported that his mother's home was broken into and that two AR-15s, a Kay brand guitar and various pieces of jewelry were stolen from a rear entrance, according to an affidavit.

Video of the incident was obtained from a camera inside the house, according to the affidavit.

On or about May 6 more jewelry and other items were taken after a break in from the same rear entrance, according to the affidavit. Once again, video from inside the house showed the same individual take these items, according to the affidavit.

Finally, on or about May 10 several more pieces of jewelry as well as silver antique mirrors were taken from a break in this time from a rear window, according to the affidavit. The same individual was seen on video taken from inside the house again, according to the affidavit.