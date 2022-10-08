Man arrested after woman shot, killed in West Memphis, AR

"Through the use of several investigative tools and help from the community," investigators were able to find a suspect of a West Memphis shooting.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — West Memphis Police reported that, shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to a shooting on the 1600 block of Scottwood Street in West Memphis, Arkansas.

A woman was found in the driver's seat of a grey Kia Optima, according to West Memphis Police. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds and did not survive her injuries, according to West Memphis Police.

Detectives developed Elijah Singleton as a person of interest in this homicide investigation, according to West Memphis Police.

"Through the use of several investigative tools and help from the community," these investigators were able to find Singleton, according to West Memphis Police.

Elijah Singleton was then taken into custody at Budget Inn in West Memphis without incident just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, according to West Memphis Police.

Police did confirm that Singleton has been charged with murder.