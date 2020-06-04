x
crime

Man arrested at large birthday party during “safer at home” executive order in Memphis

Charges include “violation of quarantine law” during coronavirus pandemic
Credit: Memphis Police Department
Jeremial Lee

MEMPHIS, Tennessee —

A man was arrested at a large birthday party during the “safer at home” executive order by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

According to Memphis Police, Jeremial Lee, 28, was arrested Saturday night after he did not leave the party as instructed by officers at a home in the 600 block of Mississippi. Police say Lee became upset after being told to leave and made threats to an officer on the scene.

In addition to the “violation of quarantine law” charge, Lee also faces charges of violation of handgun permit, disorderly conduct, and possession of a controlled substance. 

Lee was released his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court May 21.

