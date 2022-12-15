Man arrested, charged with murder in death of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild

Houston Police said 22-year-old Ivory Duke Williams was developed as a suspect and arrested Wednesday.

HOUSTON — A man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the shooting death of Memphis rapper Snootie Wild, also known as LaPreston Porter, on February 25 in Houston.

Houston Police said the suspect, Ivory Duke Williams, 22, is charged with murder in the 185th State District Court.

36-year-old Porter was shot about 2 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. Officers found him in a ditch shot in the neck and head, and he was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

According to Snootie Wild’s social media pages, the rapper died the next day.

During the preliminary investigation, a woman told police her vehicle had gotten stuck in a ditch and several unknown persons attempted to assist her.

At that point, she said Porter walked up to her and pointed a gun at her. She then fled the scene on foot and said she heard gunshots, but was not aware Porter had been shot. The female called 9-1-1 and said the unknown suspects fled in a dark-colored sedan.

Further investigation identified Williams as the suspect in this case. Houston Police SWAT officers arrested Williams Wednesday without incident.

Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! 💙 #TeamYayo4Life💯 Posted by Snootie Wild on Saturday, February 26, 2022