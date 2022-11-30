Man arrested in Covington on several charges after dragging a police officer with his car during traffic stop

Covington Police said 26-year-old Isca Johnson was also responsible for shooting up a home earlier in the day.

COVINGTON, Tennessee — A man is in jail in Covington, Tennessee, after dragging a police officer several feet with his car while trying to escape a traffic stop.

26-year-old Isca Johnson was also charged with several counts of aggravated assault for an earlier drive-by shooting, which Covington Police were investigating at the time of the traffic stop.

On November 23 at about 8:20 PM, officers responded to a shots fired call at Broadmeadow Apartments located at 150 Peeler Road in Covington.

Officers were told by many people they had heard approximately 5-6 shots coming from the backyard of the complex.

At the scene detectives confirmed the bullets penetrated the walls and entered the apartments where residents were present including a one-month-old child and two other children. There were no residents injured in the incident.

At about 11:15 pm, Officers while patrolling in the area of the 1400 block of South College Street heard approximately 5 shots being fired, however were unable to locate any shell casings or a crime scene at that time.

At about 11:30 PM Officers made a routine traffic stop on East Ripley and Hope Street. The maroon Honda was displaying an expired temporary tag, and had a gas powered mini-bike hanging out of the trunk. The driver was identified as Isca Johnson.

During the traffic stop, Johnson drove off and evaded the traffic stop, while dragging a CPD officer several feet before he freed himself.

Officers began looking for the vehicle and at approximately 1:00am located it and the driver, Isca Johnson at the Quality Inn Hotel in Covington.

Johnson was transported to the Tipton County Jail and charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, evading arrest, improper display of license plate, possession of marijuana with intent to resale and drug possession.

Johnson remains in custody with a Tipton County General Sessions appearance set for 06 January 2023. Johnson was confirmed to be on Federal probation at the time of his arrest and probation violation charges are being sought.