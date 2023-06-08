Man arrested for DUI and more for trying to speed through car crash scene where officer was injured

Farris told officers he was going to drive through the scene and that no one could stop him, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Saturday, a man was arrested for DUI, reckless driving and more after he attempted to drive through the scene of a car crash, where an on-duty officer and one other were injured.

Officers said they saw Johnathan Farris speeding toward the scene of the crash. When they stopped him, he told them he was going to drive through the scene and that no one could stop him.

Farris was obviously intoxicated, according to MPD, and he was placed under arrest. Officers said they had to pull him out of the car after he refused to comply with police. Farris then failed a sobriety test, police said.

About an hour beforehand, officers said Farris approached the scene and was told to turn around several times before finally leaving.

After officers took him to the hospital, Farris headbutted an officer and became "extremely combative," according to MPD. Police said they had to use "soft hands techniques" and strike Farris with a closed fist to stop him from hurting himself or anyone in the hospital.

Police said Farris continued to be combative throughout the hospital, leading employees to intervene and tend to his behavior.

Farris was arrested for DUI, assault on a first responder, three counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of reckless driving and resisting official detention.