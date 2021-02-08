Man arrested after firing rifle at Arkansas State Trooper who pulled him over

A Little Rock man has been arrested after exchanging gunfire with an Arkansas State Trooper during an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Conway.

CONWAY, Ark. — A Little Rock man has been arrested after exchanging gunfire with an Arkansas State Trooper during an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 40 near Conway on Thursday, July 29.

Edward House, 25, has been charged with several felonies including aggravated assault of a police officer, possession of firearms and drugs, and fleeing.

According to Arkansas State Police, House was being pulled over by Trooper Tyler Langley going westbound on I-40 along Dave Ward Drive for speeding when he fled on foot and began to fire at Langley with a gun.

This is the second time this week involving Arkansas troopers who've been shot at by speeding drivers, ASP said in a statement. Troopers weren't harmed during either incident.

The pursuit ended around Donaghey Ave. and South Mitchell Street where House fled his vehicle and shot at Langley with a rifle, ASP said.

Langley returned fire, but after being examined at a nearby hospital, it was determined that House "was not wounded."