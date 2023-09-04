Man arrested for beating 2-year-old boy to death, MPD says

The child was found unresponsive after falling out of bed Monday morning, according to a police report from the arrest.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child is dead and their mother's boyfriend is in jail Monday after he was beaten to death by the man, according to an arrest report from Memphis Police.

According to Shelby County court records, officers and EMTs responded to the 2600 block of Margot Street early Monday morning, where they found the two-year-old boy unresponsive, bruised and bleeding from the mouth.

The child was taken to the hospital but later died.

The child's mother said he was left in the care of her boyfriend, Anthony Andrews, Sunday night while she slept. She said she had recently noticed bruising and marks on him when left with Andrews, but he told her it was because the child fell out of bed. She said she saw him hitting the child with a belt and a braided dog toy as recently as a few weeks ago.

Andrews was arrested and charged with aggravated child abuse and aggravated neglect of a child. He admitted to police he hit the child "harder than he should have" the previous week, and hit him seven or eight times in the face and back with a braided dog toy Sunday night, throwing him in a corner of the house.

He then said he put the child in bed, when he fell out several minutes later, unresponsive.