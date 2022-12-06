Man arrested for drag racing as part of MPD's crackdown

Infiniti driver charged with drag racing, reckless driving & no license or insurance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars charged with drag racing on Memphis streets.

Memphis police said Deontae Tate, 33, was seen Sunday at 3:25 a.m. driving a red Infiniti Q35 at a high rate of speed on Martin Luther King Blvd racing another Infiniti.

Officers pulled Tate over in the 800 block of East St.

He was driving on a revoked license and the car had a fraudulent drive-out tag.

Tate was arrested and charged with drag racing, reckless driving, driving while revoked, financial responsibility, and violation of vehicle registration. The vehicle was towed to the city impound lot.