Helena-West Helena man charged with capital murder in shooting deaths of two victims

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police in Helena-West Helena arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Nov. 26, taking the life of two people.
Authorities arrested 31-year-old Michael Rogers in the shooting deaths of 21-year-old Eddie Trancy and 18-year-old Avin Redmon.
According to reports, police in Helena-West Helena responded to a shooting that happened on Nov. 26 around 12:22 a.m.
Authorities arrived on the scene at 1113 US Hwy 49 West where they found the two victims, Trancy and Redmon, in a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Both Trancy and Redmon were pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m., according to reports.
Information was later provided to investigators that connected Rogers to the shooting, with authorities arresting him on Dec. 4.
Rogers is reportedly being charged with two counts of capital murder and terroristic act in connection to the shooting and is being held on $750,000 bond.