Man arrested in shooting death of gas station clerk in Northeast Memphis

The shooting happened early Friday morning at the gas station on Whitten.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATED 9/23/2020 - 22-year-old Trevell Shipp has be charged with first degree murder in perpetration of robbery and especially aggravated robbery in the shooting death of clerk at a Northeast Memphis gas station.

According to a police affidavit, the victim, Christopher Jones, was found in the storage area with a gunshot wound to the chest. Store surveillance video showed the suspect throw a backpack at Jones telling him to "fill it up". After saying "fill it up" several more times, the video shows an exchange of gunfire between Jones and the suspect.

After Jones was shot, the suspect was scene leaving the store, leaving behind the backpack. In the backpack, investigators found four live .380 caliber rounds, red lanyard, two work ID's and a paper ID belonging to Trevell Shipp.

Shipp was arrested Tuesday and confessed to the crime, saying he went to the store to rob the clerk, but, did not intend to kill him.

Trevell Shipp, 22, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder in Perpetration of Robbery and Especially Aggravated Robbery. pic.twitter.com/nj6LB0jqLU — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 23, 2020

Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed at a northeast Memphis gas station.

It happened about 2:00 a.m. at the Mapco in the 2200 block of Whitten, just north of I-40. Police say the victim was found shot to death inside the store. The victim was reportedly the gas station clerk.

Investigators say preliminary information show the shooting may have happened during a robbery. They have not released information on suspects.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.