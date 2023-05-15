Man arrested for Memphis Airport incident where two police officers were hit by car

Marcus James White was arrested Monday by U.S. Marshals in Memphis for the April incident.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after U.S. Marshals arrested him in Memphis for an April incident where two Memphis Airport police officers were hit by a car outside of the airport terminal, causing a massive police response and multiple traffic delays.

33-year-old Marcus James White was arrested Monday, wanted on three counts of aggravated assault, five counts of reckless endangerment and evading arrest. Memphis Police said the charges stem from the April incident in which he's accused of hitting two Memphis Airport police officers with a car while trying to run from them.

On April 28, two Memphis Airport Police officers were struck by a man who drove away in a black 2008 Nissan Maxima that had damage to the driver's side door.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries. The spokesperson also told ABC24 that the officers were conducting a traffic stop when they were struck.

Another airport officer responded by firing a single shot at the suspect's vehicle as the suspect drove away.

The suspect drove away north on the airport's entrance drive, which caused a two-vehicle accident, according to the spokesperson.

Later that day, U.S. Marshals said Memphis Airport Police obtained an arrest warrant in Shelby County Criminal Court for the arrest of Marcus James White. The U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force adopted the case, and working in conjunction with airport police, developed information on White’s whereabouts.

Monday, deputies with the Two Rivers Task Force surrounded a duplex in the 500 block of Vance Avenue in Memphis. Deputy marshals knocked and announced their presence at the door. After talking with a resident, deputies made entry into the house. While searching for White, he surrendered and was placed under arrest without incident or injury.