Man arrested after off-duty Memphis police lieutenant shot outside Olive Branch home

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss — A man has been arrested after an off-duty Memphis police lieutenant was shot outside his house in Olive Branch on Monday.

Police said Anthony Carpenter, 42, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with attempted murder. He's in custody in Memphis and will be extradited to DeSoto County, according to a DeSoto County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman.

A motive for the shooting hasn't been determined.

According to the department, the lieutenant backed out of his driveway in the 12000 block of Cotton Row Drive in the Miller Farms subdivision around 6 a.m. when a vehicle pulled up and started shooting.

The lieutenant then drove across his yard and into a neighbor's backyard before getting out of his vehicle and running to a nearby tree line.

Investigators said the lieutenant was “ambushed". They said it's not yet clear if the lieutenant fired back.

The lieutenant was shot once, was released from the hospital, and is recovering as of Tuesday evening. His name hasn't been released.

If you have any information on the ongoing investigation, call the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department at 662-469-8500.