Man arrested, charged with murder in 2021 hotel homicide in Marion, Arkansas

Marion Police said Byron Lamont Walton Jr. was identified as a suspect in an April, 2021 homicide case, and arrested earlier this month.

MARION, Arkansas — A man is behind bars in Arkansas after being arrested in Missouri for a 2021 murder case at a Hampton Inn in Marion, Arkansas.

According to Marion Police, they extradited Byron Lamont Walton Jr from Jackson County Missouri Tuesday.

Walton was identified as a suspect in a homicide case from April, 2021 that occurred at the Hampton Inn (310 Angelo’s Grove Rd) in Marion. A warrant was issued for Walton on November 4th , 2022.

Marion Police Department reached out to detectives with the Kansas City Police Department as well as the US Marshalls Service for assistance. The Marshalls Service apprehended Walton on August 9th, 2023 in Kansas City.