Police: Man arrested after shooting at car outside of Dyersburg restaurant

According to police, it happened around 1 a.m. Sunday outside Dodge's Fried Chicken on Main Street.

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Nashville man was arrested after police said he fired shots outside of a fast food restaurant in Dyersburg early Sunday morning.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, it happened around 1 a.m. outside Dodge's Fried Chicken on Main Street.

Police said Karliss Coleman, 33, saw two people, one of whom he'd dated, walk out of the store.

According to police, an argument began and the two people walked to their car and started to leave. That was when police said Coleman went to his car, pulled out a gun, and shot their driver's side door.

Coleman was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and vandalism over $1,000.

There were no injuries reported.