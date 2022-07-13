Man arrested for shooting MLGW security guard after crash

According to Memphis Police, the security guard approached Dillon Rone after he heard shots fired in the air. Rone then shot him in the chest.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in police custody after shooting an MLGW security guard following a car accident, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said late Monday night MLGW security officer Richard Owen heard shots fired near the 1100 block of Tupelo Street in Memphis.

Owen saw a suspect, later identified as Dillon Rone, walking on nearby MLGW property. When he approached him, Rone fired a shot which hit Owen in the chest, then Owen returned fire before Rone fled.

Owen was wearing body armor at the time, and was transported to Methodist North hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Rone was later captured by MPD after a foot pursuit and resisting arrest. It was later revealed that Rone was involved in a car crash at Hollywood Street and Vollintine Avenue, where he also fired shots in the air and fled that scene.

Rone was charged with attempted first-degree murder, possessing a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, in relation to a felony conviction in 2013. He was also charged with DUI.