Man arrested for shooting, shoplifting at Southland Mall

23-year-old Lashawn Hunter was arrested on Tuesday, September 12, for stealing from a business and firing shots inside on July 4.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), a man was arrested Tuesday for a stealing merchandise from the Southland Mall and firing shots into the business.

Police said on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at around 4:45 p.m., two men stole about $3000 worth of various merchandise from the Southland Mall. When they got to the parking lot, they fired several shots into the business, which had customers and employees inside at the time, before driving away, according to police.

Police said 23-year-old Lashawn Hunter was arrested on Tuesday, September 12, for this crime. He is charged with two counts of theft of merchandise less than $1,000, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, vandalism and theft of merchandise $2,500 to $10,000.

Police encourage anyone with additional information about this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.