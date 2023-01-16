MPD: Man arrested after stealing computer from car while owner paid respects at Graceland

The victims of the theft on Jan. 13 were able to track the computer, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man has been arrested after breaking into a car and stealing a backpack that contained a computer belonging to someone who was signing the wall at Graceland when the burglary took place, according to The Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — died Jan. 12 after being hospitalized earlier that day, her mother said in a statement. Tributes immediately began to pour in from others in the entertainment industry after news of her death was announced, and fans in Memphis took to signing the wall at Graceland in tribute.

The victims of the theft on Jan. 13 were able to track the computer, according to MPD. Memphis police communicated that the Crump Station Task Force was able to find the computer when it became stationary in the 2400 block of Vandale Avenue.

The backpack was found inside a 2017 Jeep Cherokee that 44-year-old Terrance Knox was in, according to MPD. Knox was also in possession of enough marijuana that police also charged him with intent to manufacture/deliver/sell as well as burglary to a motor vehicle and theft of property between $2,500 to $10,000.

His bond was set at $5,000 and he is out of jail on bond, according to MPD.