Man arrested for allegedly tracking woman using Apple AirTag

Police say Joseph Martin, 51, was arrested for tracking a woman by placing an Apple AirTag on her car.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges of stalking and harassment after tracking a woman's movements using an Apple AirTag, according to police.

Memphis Police say Joseph Martin, 51, after harassing and electronically tracking a woman by placing an Apple AirTag on a her car.

The victim says back in July, she got a notification on her iPhone that an AirTag not registered to her phone was around her.

According to a police report, the victim searched her car and found the device. Police say the AirTag was found to belong to Joseph Martin.

The victim told police that Martin had been tracking her, sending pictures of her movements and harassing her over text.