Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at woman in southeast Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after Shelby County officials say he tried to kill a woman Wednesday night in southeast Shelby County.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the incident just before 11 p.m. at the 9000 block of Persimmon Trail, where 31-year-old Roney Strong had fired multiple shots with a handgun at a woman.
The woman was not injured.
Strong was arrested and charged with criminal attempted first degree murder, vandalism under $1,000, tampering with evidence, domestic assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.