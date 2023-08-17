x
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting at woman in southeast Shelby County

The woman was not injured.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Image of Roney Strong

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after Shelby County officials say he tried to kill a woman Wednesday night in southeast Shelby County. 

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the incident just before 11 p.m. at the 9000 block of Persimmon Trail, where 31-year-old Roney Strong had fired multiple shots with a handgun at a woman. 

The woman was not injured. 

Strong was arrested and charged with criminal attempted first degree murder, vandalism under $1,000, tampering with evidence, domestic assault, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

