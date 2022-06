According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, a man shot at a utility worker near Byhalia Tuesday.

BYHALIA, Miss — According to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, a man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a rural home near Byhalia, Mississippi, after shooting at a Marshall County utility worker Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Mt. Sinai Road near Highway 309.