Man behind bars charged with attempted murder of UofM police officer

The officer saw men trying to break into vehicles, when he ordered them on the ground, they fired shots at him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars, charged after shooting at a University of Memphis police officer.

The shooting happened on July 9, around 3:30 a.m. near the UofM campus, at Spottswood and Patterson.

According to a police affidavit, the UofM officer saw a man run across the street with a ski mask on, covering his face.

When the officer turned his patrol car around to see where the man was running, he saw two other men wearing ski masks hiding behind a bush on Patterson. The officer said the men were trying to break into cars.

The officer said he told the men to get on the ground, then he heard gunshots and bullets hitting his squad car. One of the bullets went through the driver's side door and hit the driver's seat.

The suspects ran to a silver sedan, and left the scene.

Surveillance video showed the vehicle to be a silver Chevrolet Malibu.

During the investigation, Raterrio Laws, 23, was identified as one of the suspects. Officers tracked Laws down on August 17 in the 3500 block of Pueblo St.

When questioned, Laws admitted to his involvement in the auto burglaries, but, said he did not shoot at the officer.