MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and a boy are in the hospital after they were shot on New Year's Day in Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, they were found shot at 3150 S. Perkins Rd. around noon.

Police said they have a man detained and the two are in critical condition.

If you have any tips that can help police in their ongoing investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

