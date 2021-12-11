Police: Man arrested after breaking into Memphis house, falling through attic floor

According to police, the break-in happened while the victim and his two nieces were inside.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after falling through an attic floor while breaking into a house in Memphis.

According to police, the burglary happened on August 9 on Laird Drive.

According to an affidavit, Jacques Davis, 22, broke into the house while the victim and his two nieces were there. He broke into the house by smashing a glass window and climbing inside.

Police said while Davis was inside the house, he disconnected a television and put it by a window to be taken.

The affidavit says Davis caused $1,493 in damage to the home.

In late August, Davis was identified by the victim in a six-person lineup.