Man busted after drag racing over 90 MPH on Memphis streets, according to police

A man faces drag racing and reckless driving charges after police catch him going over 90 miles per hour on Memphis streets Saturday night. Police say 30-year-old Larry Veasley was drag racing around 8:30pm on Shelby Drive near Kirby Road. According to police, Veasley, who was driving an orange Dodge Challenger, and another car continued drag racing on those streets after doing a U-turn at a stop light. Plainclothes police officers followed the Challenger to the 6600 block of Crystal Hill Drive and arrested him. Veasley’s car was towed to the Memphis impound lot.