Man busted after drag racing over 90 MPH on Memphis streets, according to police

Police caught the suspect and impounded his orange Dodge Challenger.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — When the Memphis Police Department says, “Slow down, Memphis,’ they mean it.

A man faces drag racing and reckless driving charges after police catch him going over 90 miles per hour on Memphis streets Saturday night. Police say 30-year-old Larry Veasley was drag racing around 8:30pm on Shelby Drive near Kirby Road. According to police, Veasley, who was driving an orange Dodge Challenger, and another car continued drag racing on those streets after doing a U-turn at a stop light. Plainclothes police officers followed the Challenger to the 6600 block of Crystal Hill Drive and arrested him. Veasley’s car was towed to the Memphis impound lot.

Last month, the Memphis Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced the “Slow Down Memphis” operation to crack down on interstate shootings, reckless driving, speeding, and drag racing. The initiative officially started August 5, 2021.

