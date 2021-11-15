Recognize him? Man caught on camera shooting at Memphis house

Police said this is the second time in as many weeks that the house has been shot.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are asking for help with finding the person responsible for firing several gunshots at a house in Memphis.
According to police, it happened on Saturday near Kirby Meadows Drive and Valley Park Drive.
There, police said a man in a maroon Dodge Charger got out of his car and fired several shots at a house with people inside.
Police said this is the second time in as many weeks that the house has been shot.
The Charger has black rims and a temporary license plate.
MEMPHIS, TN – On November 13, 2021, Memphis Police responded to an Aggravated Assault in the area of Kirby Meadows Drive and Valley Park Drive. A male occupying a maroon Dodge Charger exited the vehicle and fired several rounds from a large rifle at a residence. The residence was occupied at the time of the incident.
This is the second time in as many weeks that the residence has been shot.
Video surveillance captured the incident on camera. The Dodge Charger has black rims and a temporary tag.
Investigators need your help in identifying the individual responsible for this Aggravated Assault.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH)
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime.
You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.
About the Memphis Police Department
If you have any information on the person responsible, police ask that you call 901-528-CASH or click here to submit a tip anonymously.