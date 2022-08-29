Man charged after assaulting MPD officer and trying to steal squad car

Eugene Bob is charged with assault on a first responder and attempted theft of property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man over the weekend who they said assaulted an officer and tried to steal a squad car.

Just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday an officer responded to a prowler call in the area of University and Snowden Ave. near Rhodes College.

The responding officer said she made contact with Eugene Bob who would not respond to voice commands, according to an affidavit. She said Bob walked past her and got into her patrol car. He attempted to put the car in drive, but the officer was able to turn the car off.

Bob also tried to grab her service weapon as she was pulling him out of the car. He then pushed her, causing her to fall against the car. The officer received minor injuries.

Additional officers arrived on as back-up and took Bob into custody.