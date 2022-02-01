Man charged after deadly crash on I-240

The crash happened Monday morning on I-240 north of Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is behind bars after a woman died in a crash Monday on I-240.

According to Memphis police, around 2:30 a.m., Jalen Jackson, 25, was driving a 2012 Nissan Maxima northbound on I-240 north of Poplar when he hit a 2005 Honda Civic that was disabled on the interstate due to a prior crash.

The driver of the disabled Civic, Brittany Arviso, was thrown from the car when it was hit by Jackson.

Witnesses told investigators, they had slowed down for the previous accident, when Jackson sped around them, crashing into Arviso, splitting her car in half.

The witnesses said, before Jackson hit Brittany Arviso, they saw her sitting in her car and she was alive.

Arviso was taken to Regional One where she later died.

Jackson was taken to St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators said they found marijuana in Jackson's car, which he admitted to having smoked prior to the crash.