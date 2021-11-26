Man charged after hitting and killing pedestrian in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian who was crossing an East Memphis street early Friday morning was hit and killed.
Memphis police said, just before 1 a.m. 23-year-old Xavion Nelson was driving south on Mt. Moriah near Willow when he hit Charles Campbell, who was crossing Mt. Moriah.
Campbell was taken to Regional One Hospital where he died. MPD said Campbell was not in a designated crosswalk when he was hit.
According to a police affidavit, Nelson was driving on a suspended license and didn't have proof of insurance. He is charged with no drivers license and financial responsibility.