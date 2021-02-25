Man charged after showing up at MPD precinct with dead girlfriend

Jonathan Turner drove to MPD Raines Station and told officers "I just shot my girl"

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars charged with First Degree Murder in the death of his girlfriend, after driving her body to the Memphis Police Department's Raines Station in Whitehaven.

According to a police affidavit, Jonathan Turner, 39, drove to the police station Wednesday afternoon and told officers, "I just shot my girl."

Officers found the 34-year-old victim dead in the front passenger seat with multiple gunshot wounds.

During the investigation, detectives found four shell casings in the vehicle.

It's unknown at this time exactly where the shooting happened.