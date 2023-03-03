Man charged after two-year-old accidentally shoots self in hand

Cornelius Nix, 22, is charged with aggravated child abuse and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a 22-year-old man has been charged after a two-year-old was accidentally shot in the hand overnight.

Cornelius Nix is charged with aggravated child abuse and tampering with/fabricating evidence.

According to MPD investigators, officers were called to Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Center about 12:50 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2023. Doctors reported a two-year-old was there with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Investigators said they learned the child was in the care of Nix and a woman in the 200 block of Dunlap. Police said a gun had been unsecured and the child was able to get to it and accidentally shot himself.

Memphis Police want to remind everyone to please keep weapon secure, and if you need a gun lock, you can get one at your local police precinct.