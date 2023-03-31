Man charged in shooting that injured two MPD officers arraigned in court

Charles Williams II is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with shooting two Memphis Police officers in Whitehaven Thursday faced a judge Monday morning for his arraignment.

Charles Williams II is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He was also seriously injured in the incident.

During a hearing Monday, April 3, 2023, a public defender was requested, and Williams is due back in court Wednesday, April 5. He is currently booked into the Shelby County jail on $800,000 bond.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, MPD officers responded to a call at a convenience store along East Raines about an armed individual. The TBI said the two responding officers encountered the suspect outside of the business, and ended up in a brief foot chase.

TBI investigators said during the chase, in the 1200 block of East Raines Road near Faronia Road, shots were fired, and both the officers and Williams were shot. MPD said both officers and the suspect were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Memphis Police said both officers have since been released from the hospital.