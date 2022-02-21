Man charged with 59 counts of arson, resisting arrest, after trying to burn down Memphis hospital

Police said 35-year-old Devonta Willis set a mattress on fire after being irate with the wait time at Methodist South Hospital in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department told ABC 24 they arrested 35-year-old Devonta Willis after he tried to burn down a Memphis hospital.

According to a police report, Willis came into the hospital for suicidal thoughts and said that he had an overdose.

The staff then put him in a locked room due to him being diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia. Willis then became irate over the wait time and was breaking property.

Police said Willis grabbed two oxygen tanks and broke the back windows to the room. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke to him.

After several minutes of talking, Willis became upset and used a cigarette lighter to set the sheets and mattress on fire.

According to a police affidavit, as the room was on fire, Willis opened up the valves on two oxygen tanks in an attempt to increase the fire, stating that he was going to blow up the hospital.

Willis also turned on the oxygen machine on the wall.

When the smoke was forming, hospital staff and patients had to evacuate the emergency room.

Officers were forced to wheel hospital beds out of the area in fear of patient injury.

Police said scene officers called for cars since Willis was armed with broken glass and two oxygen tanks, and claimed he would kill people.

Several officers arrived on the scene and tased Willis, sending him to the ground.

Willis began to resist arrest by refusing to put his arms behind his back, moving his body and kicking. He still had a lighter in his hand and officers dry-stunned him to no effect.

Officers then tased Willis a second time, and he was taken into custody.

Methodist South estimates there to be $10,000 in damages.

Willis was cleared by hospital staff and taken to the Shelby County Jail.