Memphis man facing several charges after June shooting on I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after police said he shot at a woman in her car on Interstate 240 in June.

According to a police report, Raymond Porterfield, 39, followed a woman onto the highway from the N. Watkins Street exit just after 10 p.m. on June 3.

The woman had told police Porterfield had stayed behind her and was driving erratically as she was changing lanes. The report said she didn't know what triggered Porterfield to follow her.

When they approached the Norris Road exit, she said Porterfield had pulled up on her right, rolled down his window and fired several shots at her.

The bullets struck the woman's front passenger door at least three times, the report said.

Jail records show Porterfield, a convicted felon, was booked Friday on several charges including possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless driving, and driving on a suspended license.